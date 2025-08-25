 IREDA Signs MoU With MNRE, Sets ₹8,200 Crore Revenue Target For FY 2025-26
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIREDA Signs MoU With MNRE, Sets ₹8,200 Crore Revenue Target For FY 2025-26

IREDA Signs MoU With MNRE, Sets ₹8,200 Crore Revenue Target For FY 2025-26

Navratna public sector undertaking Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) on Monday signed a performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to achieve a revenue from operations of Rs 8,200 crore during the financial year 2025-26.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das with MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi during MoU signing in New Delhi | X - @PIB_India

New Delhi, Aug 25: Navratna public sector undertaking Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) on Monday signed a performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to achieve a revenue from operations of Rs 8,200 crore during the financial year 2025-26.

IREDA Exceeds FY25 Revenue Goal with Rs 6,743.32 Crore

The IREDA had exceeded its Revenue from Operations target in FY 2024-25, achieving Rs 6,743.32 crore against the target of Rs 5,957 crore. The MoU also includes key performance parameters such as Return on Net Worth, Return on Capital Employed, NPA to Total Loans, Asset Turnover Ratio, and EBTDA, among other targets.

MoU Signed in Presence of Senior MNRE Officials

FPJ Shorts
Mathura-Vrindavan Saints Rally Behind Premanand Maharaj After Ramabhadracharya’s Remarks
Mathura-Vrindavan Saints Rally Behind Premanand Maharaj After Ramabhadracharya’s Remarks
Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Launches Special Aarti Collection Booklet With Eco-Friendly Awareness
Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Launches Special Aarti Collection Booklet With Eco-Friendly Awareness
Who is Alok Aradhe? Bombay High Court Chief Justice Recommended For Supreme Court
Who is Alok Aradhe? Bombay High Court Chief Justice Recommended For Supreme Court
Thane News: Bhiwandi Roads Claim More Lives As Series Of Accidents Highlight Dangers Of Poor Infrastructure
Thane News: Bhiwandi Roads Claim More Lives As Series Of Accidents Highlight Dangers Of Poor Infrastructure

The MoU was signed by MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi and IREDA Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das at the Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan in the national capital, in the presence of senior officials.

IREDA Maintains ‘Excellent’ Performance Track Record

Expressing confidence in the company's growth trajectory, the IREDA CMD said: "With the hope for continuing excellent performance for this year also, we are committed to sustaining our track record of excellence. IREDA has earned an 'Excellent' rating in MoU performance for four consecutive years since FY 2020-21. For FY 2023-24 MoU rating, the company emerged as the top performer in the NBFC and power sector and among the top four Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) across sectors, as per a list of 84 CPSEs issued by the Department of Public Enterprises."

Q1 FY26 Revenue Rises 29%, Profit Falls on Impairment Costs

For the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26), the IREDA reported a revenue from operations of approximately Rs 1,947 crore, a 29 per cent year-on-year increase, while its consolidated net profit declined by 35.6 per cent to about Rs 246.88 crore, primarily due to a rise in impairment charges.

Also Watch:

Read Also
IREDA Plans To Raise ₹2,500-3,000 Crore Through Qualified Institutional Placement Route
article-image

The company also saw significant growth in its loan book and disbursements, with loan sanctions rising 29 per cent to Rs 11,740 crore and disbursements up 31 per cent to Rs 6,981 crore in the same period.

Outstanding Loan Book Climbs to Rs 79,960 Crore

The IREDA’s outstanding loan book has increased by 27 per cent to Rs 79,960 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IREDA Signs MoU With MNRE, Sets ₹8,200 Crore Revenue Target For FY 2025-26

IREDA Signs MoU With MNRE, Sets ₹8,200 Crore Revenue Target For FY 2025-26

Gold Slips ₹200 To ₹1,00,170 Per 10 Grams; Silver Trades Flat At ₹1,15,000 Per kg

Gold Slips ₹200 To ₹1,00,170 Per 10 Grams; Silver Trades Flat At ₹1,15,000 Per kg

GST Council's decision To Slash GST On Cancer Medicines, Essential Drugs ‘Commendable’: IMA

GST Council's decision To Slash GST On Cancer Medicines, Essential Drugs ‘Commendable’: IMA

Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region

Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region

India’s Investments Outpace GDP Growth at 6.9 Per Cent Over FY21–25: Crisil Report

India’s Investments Outpace GDP Growth at 6.9 Per Cent Over FY21–25: Crisil Report