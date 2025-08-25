 Dentsu Lays Off 3,400 Employees Globally Amid Cost-Cutting Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDentsu Lays Off 3,400 Employees Globally Amid Cost-Cutting Drive

Dentsu Lays Off 3,400 Employees Globally Amid Cost-Cutting Drive

Igarashi said a "head count reduction" of about eight percent was being effected in international business as a part of a global cost cutting measure. The number of employees sacked in India was not clear, but it is learnt that it will be sizable.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Dentsu |

Dentsu, one of the largest corporate communications companies in the world, has given the pink slip to as many as 3,400 employees.

In a message posted on the 124 year-old  Japanese behemoth's website, the company's president & global CEO, Hiroshi Igarashi, said "In the first half of the fiscal year, our Japan business achieved record-high net revenue and underlying operating profit. It also grew for the ninth consecutive quarter and achieved an organic growth of over five per cent for the third consecutive quarter. Additionally, through cost control, consolidated underlying operating profit increased by 7.2 %, and the operating margin rose by one per cent. In contrast, the international business continued to experience negative growth in all three regions, resulting in an extremely challenging performance."

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly & Plastic-Free Ganeshotsav 2025
article-image

Igarashi said  a "head count reduction" of about eight percent was being effected in international business as a part of a global cost cutting measure. The number of employees sacked in India was not clear, but it is learnt that it will be sizable.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Posts Her 'First Class' BA Degree, Dares PM Modi To Share His College Degree
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Posts Her 'First Class' BA Degree, Dares PM Modi To Share His College Degree
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns

Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns

IREDA Signs MoU With MNRE, Sets ₹8,200 Crore Revenue Target For FY 2025-26

IREDA Signs MoU With MNRE, Sets ₹8,200 Crore Revenue Target For FY 2025-26

Gold Slips ₹200 To ₹1,00,170 Per 10 Grams; Silver Trades Flat At ₹1,15,000 Per kg

Gold Slips ₹200 To ₹1,00,170 Per 10 Grams; Silver Trades Flat At ₹1,15,000 Per kg

GST Council's decision To Slash GST On Cancer Medicines, Essential Drugs ‘Commendable’: IMA

GST Council's decision To Slash GST On Cancer Medicines, Essential Drugs ‘Commendable’: IMA

Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region

Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region