 GST Council's decision To Slash GST On Cancer Medicines, Essential Drugs ‘Commendable’: IMA
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s decision to slash GST on several cancer-related and other essential medicines is a “commendable step”, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
IMA hails GST Council’s move to cut tax on cancer and essential medicines, calls for wider exemptions | Representational Image

Healthcare to Become More Affordable

In a statement, the IMA noted that the move will make healthcare more affordable and accessible for millions of patients across the country.

Government’s Commitment to Public Health

“The reduction in GST on critical drugs reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening public health infrastructure and supporting those battling serious medical conditions such as cancer, chronic diseases, and life-threatening infections,” the IMA said.

GST Cuts on Cancer and Rare Disease Medicines

The statement comes as the government is working to reduce GST on a range of essential and life-saving medicines as part of its broader tax reforms.

For cancer drugs and other critical treatments, the proposed changes include lowering GST rates from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, and in some cases bringing them down to nil.

Aim to Ease Financial Strain on Families

Medicines used in the treatment of rare diseases are also under consideration for exemption. The move aims to ensure that high-cost therapies, which already place a heavy financial strain on patients and their families, become more affordable and widely accessible.

IMA Urges Wider GST Exemptions

Notably, the association urged the government and GST Council to further alleviate the burden on patients and healthcare providers by enabling GST exemption on lifesaving and essential medicines, including on drugs used for chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies; insulin and oral agents used for diabetes.

Appeal for Broader Coverage of Essential Drugs

It also urged GST exemption on antihypertensives and cardiac medications; drugs used for chronic kidney disease, collagen vascular diseases, thyroid disorders, asthma, COPD, osteoporosis, and serious infections; intravenous immunoglobulin and drugs used in haematological conditions like haemophilia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Call for Reduction in GST on Medical Equipment

Further, the IMA called for a reduction in GST on medical equipment, which would “significantly lower operational costs for hospitals and clinics, making treatment more affordable”.

Demand for GST-Free Hospital Beds and Insurance

IMA also strongly recommended “complete removal of GST on hospital beds to ensure affordability of hospitalisation” and GST exemption on health insurance premiums “to ease the financial burden on individuals and families, particularly in times of medical emergencies”.

This, it said, would encourage wider adoption of health insurance and improve healthcare access.

