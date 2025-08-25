 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly & Plastic-Free Ganeshotsav 2025
In a bid to ensure an eco-friendly and plastic-free Ganeshotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has constructed 143 artificial immersion ponds across the city. The civic body has appealed to citizens to strictly follow the court directive and state government guidelines, which mandate that idols up to six feet must be immersed only in these artificial ponds.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
NMMC sets up 143 artificial ponds for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav immersions in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Court and Government Guidelines to Be Followed

The civic body has appealed to citizens to strictly follow the court directive and state government guidelines, which mandate that idols up to six feet must be immersed only in these artificial ponds.

Appeal for Eco-Friendly Idols and Decorations

The civic body has also urged citizens to install only clay (shadu) idols instead of Plaster of Paris idols and to avoid immersions in natural water bodies to protect the environment.

Additionally, NMMC has appealed to mandals and households to avoid plastic and thermocol decorations, opt for reusable materials such as cloth and paper, maintain noise levels within permissible limits, and refrain from using laser lights.

Increased Number of Ponds for Easy Access

This year, the number of artificial ponds has been increased compared to previous years to make immersion facilities more accessible to residents. The ponds have been distributed across city divisions as follows: Belapur (20), Nerul (26), Vashi (16), Turbhe (21), Koparkhairane (16), Ghansoli (16), Airoli (18), and Digha (10).

Immersion Sites Equipped with Safety and Facilities

NMMC has also assured that both traditional immersion sites (22) and artificial ponds will be equipped with all necessary facilities, including lifeguards, fire brigade staff, electricity, CCTV, health services, sanitation, drinking water, boats, forklifts, and nirmalya (floral offering) collection. Volunteers and police personnel will also be deployed to ensure smooth crowd management and safety during the festivities.

Commissioner’s Appeal for Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Commissioner Kailas Shinde reiterated that Navi Mumbai, known as a clean and environmentally conscious city, has taken a significant step toward environmental protection through this initiative.

“Citizens are requested to immerse idols either at home or in the nearest artificial pond and celebrate Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly, plastic-free manner,” he said.

Detailed List Released

A detailed list of immersion sites across various wards has been released by the civic body.

