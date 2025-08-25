Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Reviews Ganeshotsav, CM’s 150-Day Programme & Election Preparations

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde chairs review meeting on Ganeshotsav and election preparations | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed officials to ensure smooth arrangements for the upcoming Ganeshotsav, the Chief Minister’s 150-day program, and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections.

SOP for Festival Management and Public Participation

In a meeting with departmental heads, Dr. Shinde emphasized strict adherence to responsibilities and preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for festival management. He said Ganeshotsav, declared a state festival by the Chief Minister, will include cultural programs organized with public participation.

143 Artificial Ponds for Safe Idol Immersion

NMMC has set up 143 artificial ponds for idol immersion. As per court orders, idols below six feet must be immersed only in these ponds. The Commissioner urged wide publicity of this rule and appealed for an eco-friendly, plastic-free festival.

He instructed the engineering department to expedite road repair works before the festival and to complete tree pruning along immersion routes.

Ward Delimitation for 2025 NMMC Elections

On the elections front, the draft ward delimitation plan and notification for the 2025 NMMC general elections have been released. Citizens can file objections and suggestions until 3 p.m. on September 4.

Maps are available on www.nmmc.gov.in, at the municipal headquarters, and divisional offices, where special counters have been set up to accept feedback. Daily reports on these submissions must be sent to the election office, Dr. Shinde said.

Focus on Transparency Through Geo-Tagging

The Commissioner also directed all departments to complete geo-tagging of civic properties and update service dashboards to ensure transparency, accuracy, and efficiency.