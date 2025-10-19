Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division Implements Green Initiatives To Cut Power Consumption |

Mumbai: The Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has rolled out a series of impactful energy conservation measures under the leadership of its Electrical Power Department, significantly reducing electricity consumption and promoting eco-friendly practices across stations and service buildings.

Energy-Efficient Fans and LED Lighting

An official highlighted the installation of nearly 12,500 energy-efficient BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans across railway stations and service buildings. These fans consume approximately 40% less electricity than traditional ceiling fans, offer quieter operation, improved performance, and a longer service life.

In addition, the division has achieved a 100% transition to energy-efficient LED lighting, with over 1.48 lakh LED fixtures now illuminating stations, offices, and service areas. This switch has resulted in substantial reductions in power consumption and maintenance costs.

Sustainable Water Cooling and Smart Air-Conditioning

Further enhancing its green initiatives, the division installed 10 natural water coolers at key stations, including Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Bhayandar, Surat, Udhna, Nandurbar, and Vapi. These coolers, which operate without compressors, have a cooling capacity of 45 litres per hour, store up to 150 litres of water, and maintain temperatures between 23°C–27°C while consuming minimal energy.

Additionally, over 1,200 occupancy sensors have been installed in air-conditioned spaces to automatically regulate systems, ensuring power is not wasted in unoccupied areas.

Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

“These initiatives reflect Western Railway’s commitment to sustainability,” said a senior official. “By adopting innovative technologies, we are reducing our carbon footprint and setting benchmarks for energy efficiency across Indian Railways.”