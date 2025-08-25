 Ganeshotsav 2025: Differently-Abled Students In Navi Mumbai Create Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols At NMMC Workshop
Ganeshotsav 2025: Differently-Abled Students In Navi Mumbai Create Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols At NMMC Workshop

Differently-abled students of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Education, Training and Service Facilities (ETC) Centre created eco-friendly Ganesh idols with their own hands during special workshops held ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
NMMC’s differently-abled students craft eco-friendly Ganesh idols ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025 | X - @NMMConline

Support from Rotary Club and Green Groups

The initiative, supported by the Rotary Club of Palm Beach and guided by environmental groups Enviro-Vigil and Paristhitidakshata Mandal, saw enthusiastic participation from hearing-impaired, intellectually challenged and other specially-abled children.

Using Shadu and terracotta clay, the students crafted idols while spreading the message of a plastic-free and environment-friendly celebration. Parents also joined in during the terracotta idol-making session.

Officials Praise Children’s Creativity

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Centre Director Dr. Anuradha Babar praised the creativity of the children and lauded the effort to blend tradition with environmental responsibility.

Call for Sustainable Celebrations

Officials stressed the importance of avoiding Plaster of Paris idols and encouraged citizens to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a sustainable way.

