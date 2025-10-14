 Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Nagpur Resident Loses ₹21.55 Lakh In 19-Day 'Digital Arrest' Scam
A 70-year-old retired official from Nagpur lost Rs21.55 lakh to scammers posing as policemen, who held him under a “digital arrest” for 19 days from August 9-28. The fraudsters used fake warrants and terror funding claims to extort money, promising refunds after a bogus RBI probe. Shocked, the elderly man shared the ordeal only a month later.

Maharashtra: 70-Year-Old Nagpur Resident Loses ₹21.55 Lakh In 19-Day 'Digital Arrest' Scam | File Pic

Mumbai: A 70-year-old retired government official lost Rs21.55 lakh to scammers, who posed as policemen and kept him under digital arrest from August 9 to 28 – 19 days at a stretch. What's more concerning is that the elderly was left so shocked that he took a month to share his ordeal with a relative.

According to the police, the Nagpur resident received a random video call on August 9 and saw a person in a police uniform. The fake cop identified himself as an officer from the Colaba police station. He told the elderly that his name has cropped up in a terror funding case wherein money had been transferred from his bank account.

The scammer then shared a bogus arrest warrant and documents bearing the names of the central law agencies and the Ministry of Finance. To make the con look genuine, the name of a terrorist outfit was also mentioned. The frauds then started fleecing the terrified man, falsifying that money will be credited back following a verification by the Reserve Bank of India.

From August 9 to 28, the man sent Rs 21.55 lakh and when expressed inability to pay more, the fake cops gave him a 'clean chit'. They falsely promised to return the money once the ‘probe’ got over.

