Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Releases Draft Ward Boundaries For General Elections 2025, Invites Public Objections And Suggestions

NMMC publishes draft ward boundaries for 2025 elections; residents invited to submit objections and suggestions | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced the schedule for the upcoming 2025 General Elections, beginning with the publication of draft ward boundaries.

As per the notification issued on Friday, August 22, 2025, the draft ward-wise boundaries have been published in line with the directives of the State Election Commission. Citizens can view these draft maps on the official NMMC website www.nmmc.gov.in, where they are available on the homepage.

Residents Can Submit Objections and Suggestions

The civic body has also invited objections and suggestions from residents regarding the proposed ward boundaries. Submissions can be made to the Municipal Commissioner at the election office or the headquarters of the respective ward office between August 22 and September 4, 2025, up to 3 pm.

नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका सार्वत्रिक निवडणूक 2025

जाहीर सूचना



दि. 22 ऑगस्ट 2025



नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या सन 2025 मध्ये होणा-या सार्वत्रिक निवडणूकीसाठी मा.राज्य निवडणूक आयोगाच्या सूचनांनुसार प्रारूप प्रभागांच्या भौगोलिक सीमांची अधिसूचना दि. 22 ऑगस्ट 2025 रोजी प्रसिध्द… pic.twitter.com/5GZLCK7GJA — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) August 22, 2025

Hearing Dates to Be Communicated Separately

NMMC has clarified that individuals who file objections or suggestions will be informed separately about the date and time of the hearing.

First Step Towards NMMC General Elections 2025

This announcement marks the beginning of the formal election process for the NMMC General Elections 2025. Notably, the last election of NMMC was held in 2015, and since then, the corporation has been functioning under administrative rule.