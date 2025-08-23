 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Releases Draft Ward Boundaries For General Elections 2025, Invites Public Objections And Suggestions
NMMC has clarified that individuals who file objections or suggestions will be informed separately about the date and time of the hearing.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
NMMC publishes draft ward boundaries for 2025 elections; residents invited to submit objections and suggestions | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced the schedule for the upcoming 2025 General Elections, beginning with the publication of draft ward boundaries.

As per the notification issued on Friday, August 22, 2025, the draft ward-wise boundaries have been published in line with the directives of the State Election Commission. Citizens can view these draft maps on the official NMMC website www.nmmc.gov.in, where they are available on the homepage.

Residents Can Submit Objections and Suggestions

The civic body has also invited objections and suggestions from residents regarding the proposed ward boundaries. Submissions can be made to the Municipal Commissioner at the election office or the headquarters of the respective ward office between August 22 and September 4, 2025, up to 3 pm.

Hearing Dates to Be Communicated Separately

NMMC has clarified that individuals who file objections or suggestions will be informed separately about the date and time of the hearing.

First Step Towards NMMC General Elections 2025

This announcement marks the beginning of the formal election process for the NMMC General Elections 2025. Notably, the last election of NMMC was held in 2015, and since then, the corporation has been functioning under administrative rule.

