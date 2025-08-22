Navi Mumbai News: Residents, Environmentalists Object To NMMC's Draft Development Plan Over Wetland And Water Body Protection

Navi Mumbai residents and activists submit objections to NMMC Draft Development Plan to protect wetlands and water bodies | Representative Pic

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai residents and environmental activists sent bulk mails as the deadline for raising suggestion and objection to the have raised strong objections to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Draft Development Plan (DP) ended on August 22.

Demand to Remove “As Per Site Conditions” Clause

In their appeal, the residents demanded that all references to “as per site conditions” be removed from the development plan, that the original designations of “No Development Zone and Water Body” be restored. Authorities was also asked to give a fair hearing before any changes are finalised.

Support for Government Notification, but Concerns Remain

In the representation submitted to the Joint Director of Town Planning at Konkan Bhawan, the residents welcomed the state government’s recent notification of July 23, 2025, which restored many wetlands to their original ecological status, However, concerns were raised over the continued use of the qualifier “as per site conditions”.

Loophole Could Threaten Water Bodies

"In the plan, this condition is a loophole that could allow vested interests to manipulate or destroy water bodies by altering inflows or dumping debris," said an activist.

Specific Wetlands Highlighted Under Threat

The residents specifically highlighted several sites under threat due to this condition. This includes TS Chanakya Lake in Sector 60, a 14.74-hectare water body listed in the National Wetland Atlas, they demanded removal of conditional wording to ensure full protection.

NRI Wetlands Under Legal Dispute

"Similarly in the case of the NRI Wetlands (Pockets D and E), which were initially marked as 'No Development Zone and Water Body' in 2022 but later converted to residential use and subsequently restored, it was pointed out that the land is already under Supreme Court litigation over illegal construction. A high-rise building is currently under dispute, with permissions granted without clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), in violation of CRZ rules," informed a activist.

Other Sensitive Wetlands and Lakes

In the representation concern were raised over the adjoining NRI Wetland Pocket B in Sector 60, spread across about 20 hectares and surrounded by mangroves, which serves as a key habitat for flamingos and migratory birds.

"These areas must be officially notified as a water body. DPS Lake in Sector 52, measuring around 30 acres and recognised in the National Wetland Atlas are other areas that needs to be safeguarded. There has seen attempts to block creek inflows, which residents have resisted. It is necessary that its status as a water body be confirmed unconditionally," said the activist.

Sector 52A Demanded as No Development Zone

Further, through the representation attention was also drawn to Sector 52A, an ecologically sensitive land parcel located amid creek channels and mangroves that supports rich bird and animal life. Any development here, activist warned, would not only violate CRZ norms but also require large-scale tree cutting. It was demanded that the land be declared a No Development Zone and handed over to the Forest Department for long-term conservation.

Wider Ecological Importance Highlighted

The representation also placed these concerns in a wider ecological context. Wetlands and mangroves stretching from Vashi Bridge to Uran Road Bridge form a continuous green buffer that sustains biodiversity and acts as a natural safeguard against flooding. Destroying these ecosystems, the residents said, would put both nature and the people of Navi Mumbai at risk, especially in the era of global warming and extreme weather events.

Legal References Cited

The objection was backed with legal references, noting that all the wetlands in question are listed in the National Wetland Atlas prepared by ISRO–SAC Ahmedabad.

Call for Preservation

“The wetlands, lakes, and mangroves west of Palm Beach Road are irreplaceable natural assets. Their preservation is vital not only for biodiversity but also for protecting the city from climate-related disasters,” the residents said in their submission. The memorandum has also been forwarded to the NMMC Commissioner for necessary action.