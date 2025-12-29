Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 7th Floor Flat Of Andheri West High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a flat in a 28-storey residential building in the western suburbs here, civic officials said on Monday.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted at Adani Western Heights in the Four Bungalows area of Andheri West around 11 pm, they said.

The blaze was confined to the electric wiring and installations of a flat on the seventh floor of the building and was put out by the fire brigade in half an hour, an official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

