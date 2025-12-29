 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 7th Floor Flat Of Andheri West High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out around 11 pm in a flat on the seventh floor of the 28-storey Adani Western Heights building in Andheri West, Mumbai. The blaze, confined to electric wiring and installations, was quickly extinguished by the fire brigade within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 7th Floor Flat Of Andheri West High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a flat in a 28-storey residential building in the western suburbs here, civic officials said on Monday.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted at Adani Western Heights in the Four Bungalows area of Andheri West around 11 pm, they said.

