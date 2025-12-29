'Hotspot Scam': How Sharing Your Mobile Network Can Lead To Cybercrime | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Scammers are continuously devising innovative methods to exploit unsuspecting citizens, and a new cyber fraud technique known as the “hotspot scam” has recently come to light.

About The Case

A viral video shared by a woman on social media has highlighted how easily personal data can be compromised through shared internet access. In the video, a 35-year-old woman narrated her ordeal, stating that she met a 50-year-old woman at a metro station who claimed she had purchased a metro ticket via Paytm but was unable to enter due to poor network connectivity.

Seeking assistance, the woman requested the complainant to share her mobile hotspot. Trusting the stranger, the complainant shared her hotspot password. Both entered the metro station and then went in different directions. Shortly after switching off the hotspot while seated inside the metro, the complainant began receiving alerts stating that her Aadhaar authentication attempts had failed. Realising that something was wrong, she understood that she had fallen victim to a cyber scam.

In the video, she mentioned that she had never heard of a hotspot scam before. She immediately visited the official Aadhaar website, alerted authorities via email, and changed the passwords of her online banking accounts to prevent further damage. The woman further stated that upon searching online, she discovered that cyber fraud can indeed be carried out through shared hotspot networks.

Experts confirm that this method is increasingly being misused by cybercriminals. Cybercrime Lawyer, Pankaj Bafna, stated, “Hotspot scams are a growing threat, where cybercriminals exploit shared networks to intercept data, trigger unauthorised authentication attempts, or gain access to sensitive identity-linked services. Unlike traditional scams involving phishing calls or fake messages, these frauds occur in physical public spaces, making them harder to detect.

The stranger could use our IP address to engage in illegal activities, which would be traced back to us as the network owner. The request might be a distraction to steal our phone or look over our shoulder for banking credentials when we open an app. It’s known as shoulder surfing. While less common, sophisticated attackers might exploit vulnerabilities in our device's software via the direct connection by installing malware. Hotspots are also accessible nearby as wifi connections.”

Cybersecurity experts explained, “When you share your hotspot, you are essentially allowing another device to access your network. A skilled hacker can intercept data, monitor online activity, or even attempt unauthorised access to sensitive applications.” However, a few experts offered a different perspective. Cyber expert Mayur Kulkarni stated, “It is very rare for hacking to occur through a hotspot. Such high-level experts are unlikely to approach anyone in person. They would also never target someone for small amounts such as a few thousand or a few lakh rupees.”

