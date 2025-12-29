Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 29, 2025: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies, But Smog Quickly Takes Over As Air Quality Worsens; AQI In Unhealthy Range At 273 |

Mumbai: Mumbai residents were greeted by what seemed like a picture-perfect winter morning on Monday, with clear blue skies, cool temperatures and gentle winds offering brief respite from the city’s usual humidity. However, the relief was short-lived as a thick layer of smog soon settled over several parts of the city, reducing visibility and once again highlighting Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of smog lingers in the air around the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai this morning.



CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) claims that AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 116, categorised as 'Moderate'. pic.twitter.com/uZehrfbguQ — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city was expected to witness pleasant weather conditions, with minimum and maximum temperatures ranging between 18°C and 33°C.

Data from air quality monitoring platform AQI.in showed that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273 during the early hours, placing it in the ‘unhealthy’ category. This comes after the city experienced relatively improved air quality for a few days last week, making the sudden deterioration a cause for concern.

The persistent pollution is primarily to dust and fine particulate matter generated by extensive construction activity across Mumbai. Ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects, including metro rail corridors, flyovers, coastal road construction, road-widening works, along with private real estate development, continue to majorly add to the city’s pollution load.

Several Areas Recorded Severe Air Quality

Several areas emerged as major pollution hotspots with alarmingly high AQI levels. Chembur recorded an AQI of 345, categorised as ‘severe’, posing serious health risks even for healthy individuals. The Wadala Truck Terminal and Deonar also reported AQI levels of 345 and 322 respectively, both falling under the ‘severe’ category. South Mumbai areas were not spared, with Colaba recording an AQI of 317 and Mazgaon 314.

Some suburban pockets reported comparatively better air quality, though conditions remained far from satisfactory. Bandra East recorded an AQI of 103, while Charkop stood at 113, both falling in the ‘poor’ category. Jogeshwari East reported an AQI of 130, Kandivali East 137 and Govandi 170, indicating a return to unhealthy air conditions in several residential zones.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, and above 300 'severe' and ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/