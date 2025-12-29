Mumbai Masala: 'Sola' - Smartphone Documentary On Camino Primitivo

Representative Image | Pixabay

Last Saturday, there was a surprise private screening at the Press Club of a short documentary film, ‘Sola’, made by Mumbai-based journalist Swati Deshpande, who in August 2022 walked the 320- odd km of a less-chosen path to Santiago de Compostela in the north of Spain. Shot on smartphone, unplanned and unscripted, it deftly captures why co-peregrinos and peregrinas (travellers on a spiritual journey) were on Camino Primitivo (the Original Way), which starts at Oviedo in Asturias and ends at the imposing Cathedral in Galicia.

Arduous with demanding terrain, it is incredibly rewarding with stunning scenery and a ‘Camino camaraderie’, which the film brilliantly showcases. Background score by Gaurav Chaterjee is “mesmerising, memorable and meditative”, as Deshpande dubbed the walk, and Taufiq Qureshi’s percussion is a treat. Editor Utkarsh Nemade creatively faded in and out the three words into the title.

Dadar market thrives in the final Sunday rush | Salman Ansari

Rameshwaram Cafe set to conquer Churchgate

Good news for foodies! The iconic Bengaluru restaurant chain, Rameshwaram Cafe (RC), is soon opening an outlet near Churchgate station. Known for its quality idlis, vadas, dosas etc., the RC recently started a branch in Pune and the snacks were on the house on opening day. The queue apparently stretched to three kms. If the same marketing ploy is employed in Mumbai, I am certain the line will go up to Mantralaya. Started by a husband-wife duo, RC stormed the food scene in Bengaluru a few years ago.

The brand received a mega boost when Mukesh Ambani had RC cater South Indian food for son Anant’s wedding extravaganza at Jamnagar not long ago. The invitees, including international celebs, found RC's stuff yum and finger-licking. I won’t be in the least surprised if the Churchgate joint proves to be a super hit with Mumbaikars. Earlier, there was Satkar opposite the station, but it has been converted into a burger joint. Sanman near the erstwhile USIS building too downed shutters. Only Stadium restaurant and Bharat Cafe are left, but then they are not known for their food. Welcome RC!!

Tailpiece

With the swanky Navi Mumbai Airport opening, Mumbaikars now have one more gateway to Delhi and other destinations. But will the government please find a faster way to reach Lokhandwala, Andheri?

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/