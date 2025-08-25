Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns

Nazara Tech shares fall 20% in four sessions as Online Gaming Bill sparks sector-wide selloff | Nazara Technologies

New Delhi, Aug 25: Shares of Nazara Technologies tumbled over 3 per cent on Monday, taking the total losses to 20 per cent in four consecutive days of decline as investors deserted shares of online gaming-related firms following a proposed regulation on money-based games.

Gaming Stocks Under Pressure Over Proposed Money-Based Games Ban

The company's stock tanked 20.37 per cent on the BSE since Wednesday. On Monday, shares of the firm declined 3.46 per cent to settle at Rs 1,115.80.

Delta Corp and OnMobile Also Witness Selling Pressure

Shares of gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corp dropped 3.08 per cent, while OnMobile Global dipped 0.80 per cent.

Analyst Cites Investor Caution on Regulatory Tightening

"Online gaming stocks continued to face sustained selling pressure. Shares of Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp extended their decline, reacting to the Online Gaming Bill that seeks to ban money-based games. The uncertainty around regulatory tightening is likely to weigh on sentiment in this pocket in the near term," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder - Livelong Wealth, said.

Nazara’s Associate Halts Real Money Gaming Operations

"Pursuant to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament on August 21, 2025 and pending enactment, we wish to inform that, as a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the government's mandate, Moonshine Technologies Private Limited, an assocaiate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07 per cent stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations," Nazara Technologies had said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

