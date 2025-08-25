 Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns

Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns

Shares of Nazara Technologies tumbled over 3 per cent on Monday, taking the total losses to 20 per cent in four consecutive days of decline as investors deserted shares of online gaming-related firms following a proposed regulation on money-based games.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Nazara Tech shares fall 20% in four sessions as Online Gaming Bill sparks sector-wide selloff | Nazara Technologies

New Delhi, Aug 25: Shares of Nazara Technologies tumbled over 3 per cent on Monday, taking the total losses to 20 per cent in four consecutive days of decline as investors deserted shares of online gaming-related firms following a proposed regulation on money-based games.

Gaming Stocks Under Pressure Over Proposed Money-Based Games Ban

The company's stock tanked 20.37 per cent on the BSE since Wednesday. On Monday, shares of the firm declined 3.46 per cent to settle at Rs 1,115.80.

Delta Corp and OnMobile Also Witness Selling Pressure

FPJ Shorts
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Posts Her 'First Class' BA Degree, Dares PM Modi To Share His College Degree
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Posts Her 'First Class' BA Degree, Dares PM Modi To Share His College Degree
Ganeshotsav 2025: First Look Of Mumbaicha Raja Unveiled With Stunning Rameshwaram Temple Theme | VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: First Look Of Mumbaicha Raja Unveiled With Stunning Rameshwaram Temple Theme | VIDEO
Mathura-Vrindavan Saints Rally Behind Premanand Maharaj After Ramabhadracharya’s Remarks
Mathura-Vrindavan Saints Rally Behind Premanand Maharaj After Ramabhadracharya’s Remarks

Shares of gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corp dropped 3.08 per cent, while OnMobile Global dipped 0.80 per cent.

Analyst Cites Investor Caution on Regulatory Tightening

"Online gaming stocks continued to face sustained selling pressure. Shares of Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp extended their decline, reacting to the Online Gaming Bill that seeks to ban money-based games. The uncertainty around regulatory tightening is likely to weigh on sentiment in this pocket in the near term," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder - Livelong Wealth, said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Nazara Tech Shares Crack 17.52% In 3 Trading Days
article-image

Nazara’s Associate Halts Real Money Gaming Operations

"Pursuant to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament on August 21, 2025 and pending enactment, we wish to inform that, as a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the government's mandate, Moonshine Technologies Private Limited, an assocaiate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07 per cent stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations," Nazara Technologies had said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns

Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns

IREDA Signs MoU With MNRE, Sets ₹8,200 Crore Revenue Target For FY 2025-26

IREDA Signs MoU With MNRE, Sets ₹8,200 Crore Revenue Target For FY 2025-26

Gold Slips ₹200 To ₹1,00,170 Per 10 Grams; Silver Trades Flat At ₹1,15,000 Per kg

Gold Slips ₹200 To ₹1,00,170 Per 10 Grams; Silver Trades Flat At ₹1,15,000 Per kg

GST Council's decision To Slash GST On Cancer Medicines, Essential Drugs ‘Commendable’: IMA

GST Council's decision To Slash GST On Cancer Medicines, Essential Drugs ‘Commendable’: IMA

Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region

Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region