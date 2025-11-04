Adani Enterprises Q2 Profit Soars 84 Per Cent To ₹3,199 Crore; Infra And Green Energy Units Drive Growth

Gautam Adani says AEL’s strong Q2 results highlight its role in shaping India’s infrastructure and energy future | File Photo

Ahmedabad, Nov 4: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Tuesday reported robust results for the July-September quarter and the first six months of the current fiscal (FY26), clocking an impressive 84 per cent increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 3,199 crore.

Rights Issue to Strengthen Balance Sheet

The AEL Board approved a partly paid-up rights issue of Rs 25,000 crore for strengthening its balance sheet further to support the next phase of incubation.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 7,688 crore in H1 FY26 while consolidated profit before tax (PBT) came at Rs 2,281 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Infrastructure Businesses Lead Growth

The emerging core infra businesses have recorded half-yearly EBITDA of Rs 5,470 crore, with an increase of 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis and now contribute 71 per cent to total EBITDA, it informed.

Chairman’s Statement on Growth and Strategy

"With disciplined execution and strategic diversification, Adani Enterprises Ltd continues to strengthen its position as India’s leading incubator of transformative infrastructure and energy businesses," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Milestone in Infrastructure Development

"The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India’s infrastructure story and reinforces AEL’s role as a national growth catalyst. Our strong performance across airports, data centres and roads underscores the momentum of our core infrastructure portfolio," the Adani Group Chairman added.

Focus on AI and Green Energy

With partnerships such as the one with Google for India’s largest AI data centre and rapid progress in our green energy ecosystem, AEL is accelerating India’s transition toward a sustainable, technology-driven future.

Airports Business Shows Strong Growth

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) Airports’ EBITDA increased by 51 per cent YoY to Rs 2,157 crore, with the airports business now tracking at a quarterly run-rate of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Navi Mumbai Airport Milestone

Greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated on October 8, 2025, a major landmark in India’s aviation journey, which is set to commence operations from Q3 FY26.

During the quarter (Q2), seven new routes, eight new flights, and one new airline were added.

Adani New Industries Growth

Within the Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), module sales continue to track to 1 GW per quarter as domestic sales increased by 43 per cent during H1 FY26 on a YoY basis.

Expansion in Green Energy Manufacturing

According to the company, construction for an additional 6 GW cell and module lines is progressing as per schedule. "We remain committed to building globally competitive businesses that create enduring value for our stakeholders and strengthen the foundation of a self-reliant India," Gautam Adani said.

