 Adani Ports Reports Strong Financial Results, With 30% Revenue Increase At ₹9,167 Crore, Clocking 29% Net Profit Growth At ₹3,120 Crore
Adani Ports is a global integrated multi-modal value chain enabler with 633 MTPA capacity, targeting 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030. The logistics business delivered exceptional growth with H1 FY26 revenue of Rs 2,224 crore, up 92 per cent YoY.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported strong financial results for the July-September period (Q2 FY26), clocking 29 per cent net profit growth at Rs 3,120 crore (year-on-year), with 30 per cent revenue increase at Rs 9,167 crore. For H1 FY26, Adani Ports clocked 17 per cent profit after tax (PAT) growth at Rs 6,431 crore (year-on-year).

The flagship company in the Adani Portfolio saw Q2 EBITDA at Rs 5,550 crore, up 27 per cent (on-year), while EBITDA for H1 FY26 (April-September) stood at Rs 11,046 crore, up more than 20 per cent.Domestic Ports delivered the highest ever EBITDA margin at 74.2 per cent for H1 FY26, while International Ports’ H1 FY26 revenue and EBITDA hit lifetime high of Rs 2,050 crore and Rs 466 crore, respectively, the company informed.

“Our strong, across-the-board profitable growth momentum truly underscores the success of our unmatched Integrated Transport Utility value proposition. Logistics and Marine businesses have continued their exponential growth trajectory, further reinforcing our port-gate to customer-gate offering,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

“Our performance is a testament to the success of various operational efficiency and capital optimisation initiatives, leading to the strongest ever H1 domestic ports EBITDA margin and significant improvement in Logistics RoCE,” he mentioned.The logistics business delivered exceptional growth with H1 FY26 revenue of Rs 2,224 crore, up 92 per cent YoY. Marine operations achieved a remarkable 213 per cent growth to Rs 1,182 crore in H1 FY26.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings revised 'Outlook' for Adani Ports to 'Stable' from 'Negative', reaffirmed rating at “BBB-“.“Our vision of becoming an Integrated Transport Utility is taking shape at an accelerated pace. The strategic expansion of our multi-modal capabilities -- from our growing network of 12 logistics parks and 3.1 million square feet of warehouses to our expanding trucking fleet and international freight services -- demonstrates how we are creating a seamless supply chain ecosystem,” said Gupta.

Adani Ports is a global integrated multi-modal value chain enabler with 633 MTPA capacity, targeting 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030.“The ongoing expansion of our port capacities and our 127-vessel marine fleet across the MEASA region, with foray into West Africa waters, position us as a genuine integrated player in the global supply chain. Being recognized amongst the Top 5 per cent of global transportation companies by S&amp;P CSA2 further reinforces our sustainability-driven operational excellence,” Gupta emphasised.The shares of the company were trading higher during the intra-day trading at Rs 1,446.3 apiece.

