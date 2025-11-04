Who Was Gopichand Hinduja & How Rich Was He? Billionaire Head Of $38 Billion Hinduja Group Dies At 85

Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Hinduja dies at 85. | File Image |

London: Indian-British billionaire and chairman of the Hinduja Group, Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja, passed away at the age of 85, as announced by British lawmaker Rami Ranger on Tuesday. Ranger, a member of the House of Lords, described Hinduja as 'one of the most gracious, humble, and loyal friends,' noting that his passing 'marks the end of an era.' Expressing deep sorrow, Ranger said Hinduja was a well-wisher of the community and a guiding force, whose generosity and humour touched many lives.

A Life Dedicated to Business and Philanthropy

Popularly known as GP Hinduja, he was ranked as the richest individual in the United Kingdom for seven consecutive years, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. Born in 1940 in India, Gopichand was the second son of Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who founded the Hinduja Group in 1914.

Read Also Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja Passes Away At 85 In London Hospital

A graduate of Mumbai’s Jai Hind College, Gopichand also held honorary doctorates from the University of Westminster and Richmond College, London. His business acumen and philanthropic contributions made him a towering figure in both Indian and global enterprise circles.

Leadership and Legacy

Gopichand took over as chairman of the Hinduja Group in 2023 after the death of his elder brother, Srichand P. Hinduja. Under his leadership, the conglomerate continued to expand its vast portfolio across automotive, oil, specialty chemicals, infrastructure, banking, and media. At the time of his death, Gopichand Hinduja and his family topped the Sunday Times Rich List for seven consecutive years, with an estimated net worth of USD38 billion (around £31 billion) in 2025.

The Hinduja family consistently ranked among the wealthiest in the UK, known for their diversified portfolio spanning industries such as finance, energy, automotive, and real estate. Their global empire employed over 200,000 people and operated across 48 countries.

Enduring Values and Family Philosophy

Throughout his life, Gopichand remained committed to his family’s guiding philosophy that 'everything belongs to everyone,' emphasising unity and collective growth. Despite internal legal disputes in recent years over asset ownership, he worked to uphold the principles of harmony and shared success instilled by his father.

With his passing, the Hinduja Group enters a new era, carrying forward the legacy of a leader who transformed a modest trading business into one of the world’s most respected conglomerates.