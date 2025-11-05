Mehli Mistry Steps Down From Tata Trusts, Says ‘Nobody Bigger Than Institution’ In Letter Quoting Ratan Tata

Mehli Mistry steps down as Trustee of Tata Trusts, recalling his commitment to Ratan Tata’s principles of transparency and good governance | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 4: Mehli Mistry, ousted from Tata Trusts following an internal rift, has announced to step down as a Trustee of Tata Trusts. In a letter addressed to Noel Tata, he recalled a commitment he made to the Trusts' late former chairman, Ratan Tata.

"My commitment to Mr. Ratan N Tata’s vision includes a responsibility to ensure that the Tata Trusts are not plunged into controversy. I believe that precipitating matters would cause irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts," he wrote in the letter.

Letter to Noel Tata Seeks to End Speculation

According to Mistry, his letter to Noel Tata, the incumbent chairman of Tata Trusts, should assist in "putting the quietus on speculative news reports" that do not serve the interests of the Tata Trusts and are inimical to its vision.

Guided by Ratan Tata’s Principles of Ethical Governance

Mistry said that during his tenure at the Tata Trusts, he was guided by Ratan Tata's vision of "ethical governance, quiet philanthropy and utmost integrity". He expressed hope that other trustees, going forward, will be guided by the principles of "transparency, good governance, and public interest."

“I believe that precipitating matters would cause irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts. Therefore, in the spirit of Mr. Ratan N Tata, who always put public interest before his own, I hope that the actions of the other trustees going forward will be guided by the principles of transparency, good governance, and public interest,” Mistry wrote.

“Nobody is bigger than the institution it serves,” he concluded his letter with a quote he attributed to Ratan Tata.

Caveat Filed with Maharashtra Charity Commissioner

Earlier reports suggested that Mistry had filed a caveat with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner for his right to be heard before his ouster from Tata Trusts is sanctioned.

According to the rules, Tata Trusts needs to make changes to the board sanctioned by the Charity Commissioner in 90 days.

