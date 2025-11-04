 Suzlon Q2 Net Profit Surges Nearly Six-Fold To ₹1,279 Crore On Strong Order Book
Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon's consolidated net profit witnessed a nearly six-fold jump to Rs 1,279 crore in the September quarter of this financial year, compared to the year-ago period.

Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Suzlon Group reports robust Q2 earnings with record 6.2 GW order book driving strong financial growth

Strong Financial Performance in Q2 FY26

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.60 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 3,897 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 2,121.23 crore in the same period a year ago.

Record Order Book Drives Growth

"We have been entrusted with a record 6.2 GW orderbook by our customers. Our strategy of decoupling project development and project execution will drive execution volumes significantly," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

Suzlon Group Announces Appointment Of Rahul Jain As New Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial...
Optimistic Outlook for Wind Sector

The company's order book crossed 6 GW. Suzlon Group Chief Executive Officer J P Chalasani said, "As India's wind market gears up for installations of 6 GW in FY26 and 8 GW in FY27, we will continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

