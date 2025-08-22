 Nazara Tech Shares Crack 17.52% In 3 Trading Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNazara Tech Shares Crack 17.52% In 3 Trading Days

Nazara Tech Shares Crack 17.52% In 3 Trading Days

On Friday, shares of the firm tanked 4.13 per cent to settle at Rs 1,155.75. During the day, it dropped 4.98 per cent to Rs 1,145.55.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Nazara Technologies

New Delhi: Shares of Nazara Technologies tumbled 17.52 per cent in three days of straight loss after the company said that its associate firm Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates PokerBaazi, has suspended its real-money offerings.

In three days, the company's stock has lost 17.52 per cent on the BSE.

On Friday, shares of the firm tanked 4.13 per cent to settle at Rs 1,155.75. During the day, it dropped 4.98 per cent to Rs 1,145.55.

"Pursuant to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament on August 21, 2025 and pending enactment, we wish to inform that, as a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the government's mandate, Moonshine Technologies Private Limited, an associate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07 per cent stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations," Nazara Technologies said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project
Read Also
RBI's Central Board Assesses Global, Domestic Economic Landscape
article-image

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to ban all forms of online money games and promote eSports and online social gaming, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din.

On Friday, shares of gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corp declined 3.50 per cent while OnMobile Global dipped 2.73 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anand Rathi Wealth’s Pradeep Gupta Buys ₹131.74-Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Worli’s Lodha...

Anand Rathi Wealth’s Pradeep Gupta Buys ₹131.74-Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Worli’s Lodha...

Nazara Tech Shares Crack 17.52% In 3 Trading Days

Nazara Tech Shares Crack 17.52% In 3 Trading Days

RBI Names Indranil Bhattacharyya As Ex-Officio Member Of Monetary Policy Committee

RBI Names Indranil Bhattacharyya As Ex-Officio Member Of Monetary Policy Committee

GST Council To Meet On September 3-4 In Delhi, Key Tax Reforms On Agenda

GST Council To Meet On September 3-4 In Delhi, Key Tax Reforms On Agenda

Gold Falls ₹250 To ₹1,00,370 Per 10 Grams; Silver Rallies ₹1,000

Gold Falls ₹250 To ₹1,00,370 Per 10 Grams; Silver Rallies ₹1,000