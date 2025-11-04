 Berger Paints’ Q2 Profit Falls 24% To ₹206 Crore
On a standalone basis, Berger Paints reported revenue of Rs 2,458.5 crore, up just 1.1 per cent from Rs 2,430.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Tuesday, November 04, 2025
Mumbai: Berger Paints India Limited on Tuesday reported a 23.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 206 crore for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY26).

The company had posted a profit of Rs 270 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q2 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose slightly by 1.9 per cent to Rs 2,827 crore, compared to Rs 2,774 crore a year ago.

However, profitability took a hit as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 19 per cent to Rs 352 crore from Rs 434 crore in the previous financial year.

The company’s operating margin also slipped to 12.4 per cent from 15.6 per cent last fiscal.

Standalone EBITDA declined 18.8 per cent to Rs 311.2 crore, while net profit dropped 23 per cent to Rs 176.3 crore from Rs 229 crore last fiscal.

For the first half of the financial year ending September 30, the company’s consolidated revenue grew 2.8 per cent to Rs 6,028.3 crore.

However, EBITDA fell 7.9 per cent to Rs 880.7 crore, and net profit dropped 16.4 per cent to Rs 521.4 crore.

On a standalone basis, half-yearly revenue increased 1.6 per cent to Rs 5,321.1 crore, while EBITDA declined 6.5 per cent to Rs 810.7 crore.

Net profit for the same period stood at Rs 470 crore, down 12.1 per cent from Rs 534.5 crore a year ago.

Abhijit Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Berger Paints India, said the company faced muted demand due to an extended monsoon season that affected sales across several markets.

Despite this, Berger managed to achieve high single-digit volume growth and slight revenue growth.

Roy added that profitability was impacted by lower sales of exterior paints, an unfavourable product mix, and higher spending on brand-building activities during the quarter.

Shares of Berger Paints India ended 0.58 per cent lower at Rs 536 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

