 MCX Trading Halted For Over 4 Hours Due To Technical Glitch, Probe Initiated
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMCX Trading Halted For Over 4 Hours Due To Technical Glitch, Probe Initiated

MCX Trading Halted For Over 4 Hours Due To Technical Glitch, Probe Initiated

According to the filing, trading was delayed from the scheduled start at 9.30 a.m. after a system issue was detected. The exchange later shifted operations to its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, with trading resuming at 1.25 p.m.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
MCX Trading Halted For Over Four Hours Due To Technical Glitch, Probe Initiated |

Mumbai: Trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) was disrupted for more than four hours on Tuesday due to a technical glitch, marking the longest-ever trading halt in the platform’s history, an exchange filing said.

According to the filing, trading was delayed from the scheduled start at 9.30 a.m. after a system issue was detected. The exchange later shifted operations to its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, with trading resuming at 1.25 p.m.

"All trading systems are now functioning normally," MCX said in a statement.

"An investigation into the issue has been initiated on priority. We are committed to identifying the cause and implementing necessary corrective measures. Updates on our findings and actions taken will be shared in due course."

FPJ Shorts
Mira- Bhayandar News: Karwa Chauth Fast Without Water Leads To Stroke In 33-Year-Old Woman; Doctors Warn Of Dehydration Risks
Mira- Bhayandar News: Karwa Chauth Fast Without Water Leads To Stroke In 33-Year-Old Woman; Doctors Warn Of Dehydration Risks
Tribal Outrage Erupts Over Adani Land Acquisition Bid In Chhattisgarh's Scheduled Area
Tribal Outrage Erupts Over Adani Land Acquisition Bid In Chhattisgarh's Scheduled Area
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Slams Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, 'Disgusting Remarks Like Always'
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Slams Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, 'Disgusting Remarks Like Always'
BCCI Releases Second Medical Update, Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Steady Recovery Post Injury
BCCI Releases Second Medical Update, Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Steady Recovery Post Injury
Read Also
Adani Green Energy Q2 Net Profit Rises 28 Per Cent To ₹644 Crore, Driven By Strong Renewable...
article-image

The exchange also expressed regret over the disruption, thanking market participants for their patience and understanding.

This marks the second instance in 2025 when the country’s largest commodity exchange has faced a major technical outage, raising concerns about the robustness of its trading infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday after a volatile trading session, as investors booked profits in select sectors and adopted a cautious approach.

The Sensex slipped 150.68 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 84,628.16, while the Nifty declined 29.85 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 25,936.20.

"The overall chart setup on the daily timeframe remains intact, with the Nifty trading well above the 21EMA, keeping the bullish bias intact," an analyst said.

Read Also
Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho Partner To Launch Decentralised Dealer Management System
article-image

"The RSI is in a bullish crossover and remains in the high momentum zone. In the short term, the index may witness a decent rally as momentum picks up above 26,000," the analyst added.

"On the higher end, resistance is seen at 26,300, while support is placed at 25,850," an expert said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dia Vikas Capital Cannot Acquire More Than 5% Stake In ESAF Small Finance Bank: RBI

Dia Vikas Capital Cannot Acquire More Than 5% Stake In ESAF Small Finance Bank: RBI

MCX Trading Halted For Over 4 Hours Due To Technical Glitch, Probe Initiated

MCX Trading Halted For Over 4 Hours Due To Technical Glitch, Probe Initiated

VIDEO: Centre Raises Non-Urea Fertiliser Subsidy To ₹37,952 Crore For 2025-26 Rabi Season

VIDEO: Centre Raises Non-Urea Fertiliser Subsidy To ₹37,952 Crore For 2025-26 Rabi Season

Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho Partner To Launch Decentralised Dealer Management System

Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho Partner To Launch Decentralised Dealer Management System

India’s Industrial Production Clocks 4% Growth In September

India’s Industrial Production Clocks 4% Growth In September