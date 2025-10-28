Aditya Birla Real Estate Posts ₹17.82 Cr Loss In September Quarter

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.82 crore for the latest quarter ended September on lower income.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to Rs 113.23 crore during the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 275.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is one of the leading property developers in the country.
