Aditya Birla Real Estate Posts ₹17.82 Cr Loss In September Quarter

Aditya Birla Real Estate |

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.82 crore for the latest quarter ended September on lower income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 113.23 crore during the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 275.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is one of the leading property developers in the country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)