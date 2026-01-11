Adani Group To Invest ₹1.5 Lakh Crore In Gujarat’s Kachchh

Industrialist Gautam Adani | File

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group will invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Gujarat’s Kachchh region over the next five years, underlining its long-term commitment to the state, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Managing Director Karan Adani said on Sunday.

The investments reflect India’s message to the world that economic growth, climate responsibility and energy security can move forward together, Karan Adani said.

In his remarks at an event in Rajkot, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Gujarat is not just a state of investment for the Adani Group, but the very foundation of its journey.

"Our Chairman, Gautam Adani, has always believed that the growth of our group must be inseparable from the growth of the nation," Karan Adani stated.

"Gujarat is where our journey began, and Gujarat is where our long-term commitment remains anchored. Building on this foundation, the Adani Group commits to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crores over the next five years in the region of Kachchh," he added.

Highlighting Gujarat’s governance model, he said the state demonstrated ease of doing business in practice long before it became part of the national policy vocabulary.

"We will also double our port capacity at Mundra in the next 10 years' time," Karan Adani mentioned.

He noted that faster decision-making, strong institutions and respect for enterprise created a growth-friendly ecosystem, which was later expanded across the country under Prime Minister Modi through cooperative and competitive federalism.

“Prime Minister, under your leadership, India has undergone a fundamental transformation, not just in scale, but in our mindset,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a trade show ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, an event aimed at showcasing investment opportunities and reinforcing Gujarat’s role in India’s economic growth story.

