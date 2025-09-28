 Bank Holidays In October 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days Across Different Cities
Bank Holidays In October 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days Across Different Cities

In October 2025, banks will remain closed for 21 days in different cities due to Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and regular weekly holidays, including Saturdays and Sundays.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
21 bank holidays in October 2025 | Symbolic Image |

Mumbai: October is full of major festivals and holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks across different cities will remain closed for 21 days in October 2025. This includes Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and also the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays.

Important festival-linked holidays

October 1: Banks closed in cities like Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram and others for Navratri, Dussehra, Vijayadashami, Durga Puja.

October 6: Agartala and Kolkata observe Lakshmi Puja.

October 10: Shimla banks closed for Karva Chauth.

October 20–23: A series of Diwali holidays in multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna, and Kolkata for Deepavali, Kali Puja, Govardhan Puja, Vikram Samvat New Year, Bhai Dooj.

Read Also
Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22
article-image

October 27–28: Chhath Puja holidays in Patna, Ranchi, and Kolkata.

October 31: Ahmedabad observes a holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

Regular weekly holidays

Apart from festival holidays, all banks will also remain closed on:

- October 5, 12, 19, 26 (Sundays)

- October 11, 25 (Second and Fourth Saturdays)

Check the RBI list before visiting

Since bank holidays differ by city and occasion, customers are advised to check the RBI bank holiday list before planning any bank visit in October 2025.

