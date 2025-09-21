 Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22
Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22

On September 22, banks will remain closed in Rajasthan due to the first day of Navratri. Other states remain open. RBI issues monthly holiday schedule for planning transactions.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Bank Holiday on September 22. | File

Mumbai: September 22 is set to be an important day for Indians. GST’s new rates will take effect, benefiting millions. Simultaneously, it marks the first day of Navratri. Many people are wondering if banks will remain closed on this day. If you plan to visit a bank tomorrow, it’s essential to check the holiday schedule in advance.

RBI Announces State-Wise Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a monthly list of bank holidays specifying which states and cities will observe closures. According to RBI’s schedule, on September 22, banks will remain closed in only one state. All other states and cities will have normal banking operations.

article-image

Where Banks Will Be Closed on September 22

Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22
Banks in Rajasthan will remain closed on September 22 to mark the first day of Navratri. Residents of Rajasthan are advised not to visit banks on this day. The state government has also declared holidays for schools, colleges, and government offices in observance of Navratri.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September

Following September 22, banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on September 23 to observe Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti. Residents of these cities should avoid banking transactions on that day.

Further bank holidays will occur in other cities on September 29 and September 20, as per RBI’s schedule. It is always advisable to check the official bank holiday calendar before planning any banking activity.

Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22

