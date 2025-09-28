 Bank Holiday Alert: Why RBI Has Declared Holiday On 29 September, Check Which Cities Will See Banks Closed
Bank Holiday Alert: Why RBI Has Declared Holiday On 29 September, Check Which Cities Will See Banks Closed

On 29 September, banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati will remain closed due to Maha Saptami and Durga Puja. On 30 September, more cities will observe a bank holiday.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Mumbai: The upcoming days are full of festivals, and this also means more bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a holiday list in advance, which shows on which dates and in which cities banks will remain closed. So, if you are planning to visit your bank, make sure to check the RBI holiday list first.

29 September: Banks closed in three cities

On Monday, 29 September, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati. Apart from these cities, banks across the rest of the country will function as usual.

Reason for holiday on 29 September

RBI has declared this holiday because of Maha Saptami and Durga Puja. On Maha Saptami, the seventh form of Goddess Durga is worshipped. In cities like Kolkata, this festival is celebrated with great devotion, music, and rituals, which is why banks will remain closed.

30 September: More cities to see holiday

On Tuesday, 30 September, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi. Banks in other cities will remain open. This holiday is on account of Durga Ashtami.

