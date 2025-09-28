Bank Holiday Alert: Why RBI Has Declared Holiday On 29 September, Check Which Cities Will See Banks Closed

Festive season brings many bank holidays. |

Mumbai: The upcoming days are full of festivals, and this also means more bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a holiday list in advance, which shows on which dates and in which cities banks will remain closed. So, if you are planning to visit your bank, make sure to check the RBI holiday list first.

29 September: Banks closed in three cities



On Monday, 29 September, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati. Apart from these cities, banks across the rest of the country will function as usual.

Reason for holiday on 29 September



RBI has declared this holiday because of Maha Saptami and Durga Puja. On Maha Saptami, the seventh form of Goddess Durga is worshipped. In cities like Kolkata, this festival is celebrated with great devotion, music, and rituals, which is why banks will remain closed.

30 September: More cities to see holiday



On Tuesday, 30 September, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi. Banks in other cities will remain open. This holiday is on account of Durga Ashtami.