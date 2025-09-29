NSE Trading Holiday Calendar For October 2025, Stock Market To Remain Closed On These Major Festival Days

NSE and BSE to Remain Closed on Key Festival Days in October 2025. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets — NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) — will be closed on three days in October 2025 for major national and religious holidays. These closures are in addition to regular weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), making a total of 11 non-trading days during the month.

Both exchanges have issued an official circular confirming the dates.

Full List of October 2025 Stock Market Holidays

October 2 (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 (Tuesday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 (Wednesday) – Diwali Balipratipada

On these days, equity, derivatives, commodity, and currency markets will remain shut, including MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange).

Read Also Bank Holidays In October 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days Across Different Cities

Muhurat Trading 2025: A Special Diwali Session

Even though the stock markets will be closed on Diwali day (October 21), there will be a special Muhurat Trading session — a one-hour symbolic trading window to mark the start of the new Hindu calendar year (Samvat 2082).

Date: October 21, 2025

Time: 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM

Trade Modification Deadline: 2:55 PM

This session will be active across all segments — equity, F&O (futures & options), currency, commodity, and securities lending & borrowing.

What is Muhurat Trading and Why is It Important?

Muhurat Trading is a long-standing Diwali tradition in the Indian stock market. It symbolizes a fresh start to the financial year and is often considered auspicious by traders and investors.

Despite low volumes, historical data shows a positive trend during this session. In the last 16 years, markets closed in the green on 13 occasions.

In 2024, the Sensex gained 335 points and the Nifty rose 99 points during the Muhurat session.

Upcoming Holiday Highlights

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Jayanti)

December 25: Christmas Day

Investors are advised to plan their trades in advance, considering these holidays.