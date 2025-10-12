New CGHS Rates To Take Effect From Tomorrow, Treatment In Super Specialty Hospitals To Become Costlier

Government Revises CGHS Rates After 15 Years | Representative Image

New Delhi: After nearly 15 years, the central government has made a major revision to the treatment rates under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). The new rates will come into effect across India from October 13, 2025. These changes will directly impact lakhs of central government employees, pensioners, and their dependants. According to the government, the revised rates aim to improve transparency and healthcare quality for beneficiaries.

Higher Rates for Super Specialty Hospitals

Under the new guidelines, treatment at super specialty hospitals will cost 15 percent more than at hospitals accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers).



For example, if a treatment costs Rs 1 lakh at an NABH-accredited hospital, the same treatment at a super specialty hospital will now cost ₹1.15 lakh.

This category includes high-end hospitals providing treatments in cardiology, neurosurgery, and oncology.

Different Rates for Different Cities

The government has also introduced a city-wise rate structure:

Tier-1 cities will have standard rates.

Tier-2 cities will have rates 10 percent lower.

Tier-3 cities will have rates 20 percent lower.



These reduced rates will also apply to hospitals in the Northeastern states, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Rates Will Also Vary by Ward Type

Treatment costs will now depend on the type of hospital ward chosen:

- General ward: 5 percent lower charges

- Semi-private ward: standard rates

- Private ward: 5 percent higher charges



However, charges for consultation, daycare, radiotherapy, and minor procedures will remain the same for all wards.

Impact of NABH and NABL Accreditation

Hospitals not accredited by NABH or NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) will charge 15% less than accredited hospitals.



If a beneficiary gets treated in a non-CGHS empaneled hospital, the reimbursement will be based on non-NABH rates only.

Cancer Treatment and New Conditions for Hospitals

While surgery rates for cancer will remain unchanged, new rates will apply to chemotherapy, diagnostic tests, and radiotherapy, which may slightly affect treatment costs.

The government has also announced that all hospitals on the CGHS panel must reapply under the new guidelines.

Existing agreements will no longer be valid after October 13, 2025, and hospitals that fail to accept the new terms will be automatically removed from the panel.

Government’s Goal: Better and Transparent Healthcare

The government believes these updates will help ensure better, transparent, and high-quality healthcare for employees and pensioners.

The higher rates for super specialty hospitals will give patients more treatment options and access to advanced medical facilities across the country.