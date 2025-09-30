Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among Doctors And Medical Students

FAIMA’s Mental Health Redressal Helpline provides counselling and support to doctors and medical students facing high stress and mental health challenges | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mental health concerns among medical students and doctors in Maharashtra are drawing attention as a dedicated helpline launched a month ago reports significant usage. In just one month, around 260 MBBS and resident doctors have sought counselling, averaging nine calls per day.

Experts say this underscores the increasing mental stress faced by doctors, particularly resident doctors, and highlights the gaps in mental health support within medical colleges and hospitals.

FAIMA Launches Mental Health Redressal Helpline

In mid-August, to address rising suicides and promote mental well-being among medical professionals, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) launched a 365-day Mental Health Redressal Helpline (MHRH). The initiative aims to support doctors, medical students, and healthcare workers battling stress and mental health issues.

High Levels of Stress Among Medical Students

Many medical students experience high levels of stress while completing their studies, and the pressures only increase when they enter the professional field. Long working hours, heavy patient loads, lack of institutional support, and toxic work environments contribute heavily to stress.

Helpline Provides Counselling Across Languages

Dr. Akshay Dongardive, President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) informed that the helpline was launched in August to provide counselling and guidance to doctors facing mental health challenges. He added that the initiative has received an encouraging response, reflecting the urgent need for mental health support in the medical community.

Doctors calling the helpline reported irregular duty hours, excessive workloads, sleep deprivation, and lack of cooperation from hospital administrations as major stress factors.

More than 80 psychiatrists are available to counsel doctors in multiple languages, including Marathi, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, and provide guidance on managing stress and prescribing medications when required.

Mental Health Crisis Among Medical Students

The issue of mental health among medical students is particularly serious. Over the past seven years, 13 medical students in Maharashtra have died by suicide, including five MBBS students and eight postgraduate students.

While personal problems were factors in some cases, many students cited toxic hospital environments, harassment by senior staff, excessive workload, and ragging as contributing reasons. Such pressures often lead students to abandon their studies or, tragically, take their own lives.

Also Watch:

FAIMA Helpline: A Critical Resource

The FAIMA helpline has become a critical resource for doctors navigating these challenges, providing professional support and guidance in dealing with mental stress and ensuring their well-being while they serve in one of the most demanding professions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/