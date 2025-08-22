Mumbai News: FAIMA Launches 365-Day Mental Health Helpline To Support Doctors And Medical Students

FAIMA launches 365-day Mental Health Redressal Helpline to support doctors and medical students in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: To address rising suicides and promote mental well-being among medical professionals, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has launched a 365-day Mental Health Redressal Helpline (MHRH). The initiative aims to support doctors, medical students, and healthcare workers battling stress and mental health issues.

High Stress Among Medical Professionals

Medical students often undergo high levels of stress during their education, which further intensifies when they enter the professional field due to long working hours, heavy patient loads, and academic pressure. While medical colleges have counseling centers for students, there is no structured mental health support for doctors once they begin their careers.

Rising Suicides Among Doctors and Students

According to the medical community, the helpline comes at a time when suicides among doctors and students are steadily increasing. In the past seven years, 13 medical students in Maharashtra have died by suicide — including 5 MBBS students and 8 postgraduate students. Experts point out that, in addition to personal struggles, toxic hospital environments and relentless work pressure have been major contributors.

Safe Platform for Confidential Support

FAIMA’s helpline seeks to provide a safe platform where doctors can openly discuss personal problems, study-related challenges, or relationship stress. The service will operate 20 hours daily from 7 a.m., offering confidential support. A team of 50 doctors has been trained to provide counselling across multiple languages, including Marathi, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Wide Coverage for Medical Community

Dr. Akshay Dongardive, President of FAIMA, said the facility will extend to resident doctors, undergraduate students, professors, association members, and practicing doctors. He added that mobile numbers of mental health counsellors have already been released, and even members of the public who reach out will not be denied guidance.

Timely Intervention for Mental Well-Being

Medical professionals believe this initiative is a timely intervention. With growing reports of depression, burnout, and emotional exhaustion among doctors, the helpline offers a much-needed support system. Experts hope it will reduce the stigma surrounding mental health in the medical community and prevent further loss of life.