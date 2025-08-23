 Mumbai Minister Ashish Shelar Gives 72-Hour Deadline To Fix Potholes Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Minister Ashish Shelar Gives 72-Hour Deadline To Fix Potholes Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025

Mumbai Minister Ashish Shelar Gives 72-Hour Deadline To Fix Potholes Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025

Shelar also flagged potholes on bridges in Vakola, Vikhroli, and Goregaon, ordering the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to act immediately. If they fail, the BMC will take over repairs.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Minister Ashish Shelar Gives 72-Hour Deadline To Fix Potholes Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025 | FP Photo

Relentless rainfall on Monday and Tuesday has worsened Mumbai’s pothole crisis, crippling traffic and endangering commuters. Taking serious note, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has given civic officials 72 hours to fill all damaged patches ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Heavy Rains Worsen Crisis

He also flagged potholes on bridges in Vakola, Vikhroli, and Goregaon, ordering the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to act immediately. If they fail, the BMC will take over repairs.

Minister’s Directive

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines

The recent spell of heavy rain has worsened the pothole crisis across Mumbai and its suburbs, with over 4,000 potholes reported between August 1 and 22. This sharp spike has sparked serious concerns among commuters and Ganeshotsav mandals, especially as the festival is set to be celebrated this year as a ‘Rajya Mahotsav’ (State Festival).

Shelar convened a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the BMC, MMRDA, SRA,Traffic Police, and Railway Authorities, along with former corporators, to ensure urgent action and coordination across departments. The meeting was attended by municipal municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other senior officials.

Shelar raised serious concerns over the surge in complaints related to potholes across highways, arterial, and internal roads in Mumbai. He ordered civic authorities to immediately appoint contractors at sites where work is pending and to accelerate trench-filling operations without delay.

"All pending roadworks must now be completed on a war footing, with a clear objective of making Mumbai pothole-free before Ganesh Chaturthi," Shelar stated. He also stressed the urgent installation of speed breakers and rumblers on newly constructed roads, especially near schools, colleges, and high-traffic areas, to ensure public safety during the festive season.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: GameChange BOS Launches High-Capacity Transformer Manufacturing Facility In Taloja...
article-image

Between June and August 22, the BMC received 11,525 pothole complaints, of which 3,011 were unrelated to potholes and 826 pertained to roads under other government agencies. While the BMC forwards these complaints to the respective authorities, action is often delayed. To prevent commuter inconvenience, the BMC will take over pothole repairs on flyovers under MSRDC jurisdiction if they fail to act. All repairs will utilise the proven mastic asphalt technology for better durability, said a civic official. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025