Mumbai Minister Ashish Shelar Gives 72-Hour Deadline To Fix Potholes Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2025 | FP Photo

Relentless rainfall on Monday and Tuesday has worsened Mumbai’s pothole crisis, crippling traffic and endangering commuters. Taking serious note, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has given civic officials 72 hours to fill all damaged patches ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Heavy Rains Worsen Crisis

He also flagged potholes on bridges in Vakola, Vikhroli, and Goregaon, ordering the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to act immediately. If they fail, the BMC will take over repairs.

Minister’s Directive

The recent spell of heavy rain has worsened the pothole crisis across Mumbai and its suburbs, with over 4,000 potholes reported between August 1 and 22. This sharp spike has sparked serious concerns among commuters and Ganeshotsav mandals, especially as the festival is set to be celebrated this year as a ‘Rajya Mahotsav’ (State Festival).

Shelar convened a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the BMC, MMRDA, SRA,Traffic Police, and Railway Authorities, along with former corporators, to ensure urgent action and coordination across departments. The meeting was attended by municipal municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other senior officials.

Shelar raised serious concerns over the surge in complaints related to potholes across highways, arterial, and internal roads in Mumbai. He ordered civic authorities to immediately appoint contractors at sites where work is pending and to accelerate trench-filling operations without delay.

"All pending roadworks must now be completed on a war footing, with a clear objective of making Mumbai pothole-free before Ganesh Chaturthi," Shelar stated. He also stressed the urgent installation of speed breakers and rumblers on newly constructed roads, especially near schools, colleges, and high-traffic areas, to ensure public safety during the festive season.

Between June and August 22, the BMC received 11,525 pothole complaints, of which 3,011 were unrelated to potholes and 826 pertained to roads under other government agencies. While the BMC forwards these complaints to the respective authorities, action is often delayed. To prevent commuter inconvenience, the BMC will take over pothole repairs on flyovers under MSRDC jurisdiction if they fail to act. All repairs will utilise the proven mastic asphalt technology for better durability, said a civic official.