Mumbai Weather Update: City Gets Temporary Relief From Torrential Rains, Heavy Showers Expected Again From August 26

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and a breezy morning on Saturday. After days of relentless downpour that battered Mumbai and the Konkan coast, the rain intensity has reduced over the past two days, giving residents a much-needed respite. The brief break has brought a hint of humidity and warmth back into the atmosphere. With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, preparations are in full swing across the state, even as citizens keep a close eye on weather updates.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no rainfall alert for any district in Maharashtra today, August 23, 2025. Most regions will experience light to moderate showers, but the threat of heavy rainfall has subsided for now.

Today's Weather Update

In Mumbai, the weather is expected to remain relatively stable throughout the day. While a few isolated showers may occur in some areas, large parts of the city will stay dry. The morning will see mild coolness, followed by intervals of sunshine in the afternoon. By evening and night, scattered light showers may return. The city’s temperature is likely to hover between 27°C and 32°C. Importantly, no alert has been issued for Mumbai today.

Heavy Rainfall Alert For August 26

The forecast, however, indicates that this calm phase will not last long. After subdued activity between August 22 and 25, when the city will largely see cloudy skies with moderate rain, the IMD has sounded a fresh heavy rainfall alert for Tuesday, August 26. On that day, widespread intense showers are expected across Mumbai, raising concerns about waterlogging and disruptions in routine life.

Neighbouring regions of Thane and Navi Mumbai are also set to witness reduced rainfall today, with only light drizzles in some parts, while others may stay dry. No warnings have been issued, and temperatures will remain steady between 26°C and 31°C.

Palghar district, which faced consistent showers earlier this week, will also see lesser rainfall activity today. The morning hours may remain dry, with chances of light rain in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 25°C to 30°C range.

Along the Konkan belt, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the heavy monsoon spell has finally weakened. The region may receive light to moderate showers, but there is no alert for heavy rain. Daytime temperatures will settle between 26°C and 31°C.