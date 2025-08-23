 Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Booked By Meghwadi Police For Duping Retired Conductor And Others Of ₹72 Lakh In Fake Job Scam
Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
In a major fraud case, Meghwadi police filed an FIR on August 18 against Tanaji Shilimkar and his son Kushal for allegedly defrauding multiple people of Rs72 lakh by promising jobs through the Chief Minister’s quota. | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major fraud case, Meghwadi police filed an FIR on August 18 against Tanaji Shilimkar and his son Kushal for allegedly defrauding multiple people of Rs72 lakh by promising jobs through the Chief Minister’s quota. The complainant, Mohan Jadhav, a 64-year-old retired BEST conductor from Satara, was misled by Tanaji, a former colleague. After retiring in 2022, Jadhav sought a job for his daughter, Pooja, a B.Sc. graduate.

Tanaji claimed Kushal had Mantralaya contacts to secure a State Bank of India job for Pooja, demanding Rs5 lakh upfront.

Family Duped with Forged SBI Appointment Letters

Jadhav paid from his retirement funds, and Pooja received a fake appointment letter. Convinced, Jadhav’s relatives also paid for similar job promises, receiving forged letters. When Pooja found the bank branch listed didn’t exist, Tanaji demanded Rs9.25 lakh more, assuring jobs.

The scam unravelled when the email ID and letters were found to be fabricated.

