 'Will Blood & Cricket Flow Together?: Sanjay Raut Writes To PM Modi, Condemns Clearance For India–Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Will Blood & Cricket Flow Together?: Sanjay Raut Writes To PM Modi, Condemns Clearance For India–Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

'Will Blood & Cricket Flow Together?: Sanjay Raut Writes To PM Modi, Condemns Clearance For India–Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Sanjay Raut raised sharp questions for the Prime Minister. He asked how the government could justify sporting ties with Pakistan when it continues to maintain that 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorism is still not over. Referring to the 26 women widowed in the Pahalgam attack, he asked whether their grief and emotions had been taken into account.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut (L) & PM Modi (R) | ANI & File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut wrote a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the government’s decision to allow India to play Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Raut termed the approval 'painful and insensitive,' especially in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, carried out by Pakistani militants.

In his letter, Raut raised sharp questions for the Prime Minister. He asked how the government could justify sporting ties with Pakistan when it continues to maintain that 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorism is still not over. Referring to the 26 women widowed in the Pahalgam attack, he asked whether their grief and emotions had been taken into account. “You once declared that blood and water cannot flow together, will blood and cricket now flow side by side?” Raut questioned.

The Sena UBT leader also accused the government of bowing to external pressure, suggesting that the decision may have been influenced by international powers, including the United States. Further, he alleged that India–Pakistan matches generate large-scale betting and online gambling, in which some BJP members are allegedly involved. Naming Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut hinted at possible financial motives behind the clearance.

Read Also
'Khoon Aur Khel Ek Saath?': Netizens Slam Sports Ministry For Giving Green Signal To IND vs PAK Asia...
article-image

Raut maintained that had the match been held in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena under Bal Thackeray would have ensured it was disrupted. He charged the Centre with prioritising cricketing ties with Pakistan over Hindutva and national sentiment, accusing the government of rendering patriotism meaningless in the process.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs

Centre Grants Clearance For India's Participation In Asia Cup

The controversy comes after the Union Ministry of Sports granted clearance for India’s participation in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, despite weeks of growing opposition. Since the Asia Cup schedule was announced, demands for a boycott of the Pakistan fixture had intensified, with many groups calling it inappropriate to play Pakistan while cross-border terrorism persists.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO

Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO

Lalbaug's Iconic Raja Tejukayacha Is Coming Soon: Meet Mumbai's 22-Foot Eco-Friendly Paper Ganpati...

Lalbaug's Iconic Raja Tejukayacha Is Coming Soon: Meet Mumbai's 22-Foot Eco-Friendly Paper Ganpati...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Warns Devotees Against Fake VIP Darshan Passes

Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Warns Devotees Against Fake VIP Darshan Passes

Tejashwi Yadav In Legal Trouble! FIR Filed Against RJD Leader In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Over...

Tejashwi Yadav In Legal Trouble! FIR Filed Against RJD Leader In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Over...

Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Girl With Mental Health Condition Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Water...

Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Girl With Mental Health Condition Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Water...