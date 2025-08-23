'Will Blood & Cricket Flow Together?: Sanjay Raut Writes To PM Modi, Condemns Clearance For India–Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut (L) & PM Modi (R) | ANI & File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut wrote a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the government’s decision to allow India to play Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Raut termed the approval 'painful and insensitive,' especially in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, carried out by Pakistani militants.

In his letter, Raut raised sharp questions for the Prime Minister. He asked how the government could justify sporting ties with Pakistan when it continues to maintain that 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorism is still not over. Referring to the 26 women widowed in the Pahalgam attack, he asked whether their grief and emotions had been taken into account. “You once declared that blood and water cannot flow together, will blood and cricket now flow side by side?” Raut questioned.

Honorable Prime Minister,⁰The blood of the Indians killed in the Pahalgam attack has not yet dried, and the tears of their families have not yet stopped.⁰Even so, playing cricket matches with Pakistan is inhumane!

The Sena UBT leader also accused the government of bowing to external pressure, suggesting that the decision may have been influenced by international powers, including the United States. Further, he alleged that India–Pakistan matches generate large-scale betting and online gambling, in which some BJP members are allegedly involved. Naming Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut hinted at possible financial motives behind the clearance.

Raut maintained that had the match been held in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena under Bal Thackeray would have ensured it was disrupted. He charged the Centre with prioritising cricketing ties with Pakistan over Hindutva and national sentiment, accusing the government of rendering patriotism meaningless in the process.

Centre Grants Clearance For India's Participation In Asia Cup

The controversy comes after the Union Ministry of Sports granted clearance for India’s participation in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, despite weeks of growing opposition. Since the Asia Cup schedule was announced, demands for a boycott of the Pakistan fixture had intensified, with many groups calling it inappropriate to play Pakistan while cross-border terrorism persists.