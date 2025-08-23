Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Girl With Mental Health Condition Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Water Bucket In Malad East

A four-year-old girl tragically died after accidentally falling headfirst into a water-filled bucket at her home in Malad East. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A four-year-old girl tragically died after accidentally falling headfirst into a water-filled bucket at her home in Malad East. The incident occurred on August 19, when her family was collecting water during the limited supply hours. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The Dindoshi police have registered a case of accidental death.

Police Note Child Had Mental Health Condition

The deceased, identified as Akriti Yadav, lived with her parents and two siblings in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Malad East. Her parents work as daily wage labourers. According to the police, Akriti had a mental health condition.

On the morning of the incident, Akriti’s parents and relatives woke up early to store water in buckets, tubs and drums. Sometime later, Akriti woke up, walked towards one of the buckets, and accidentally toppled in headfirst. A family member noticed her legs protruding from the bucket and immediately raised an alarm.