Mumbai News: Woman Attacked By Stray Dog In Borivali’s Old MHB Colony; Video

The woman violently attacked by the stray dog | X/ @KKMishraOffice

A woman was reportedly attacked by a stray dog on Thursday afternoon in Old MHB Colony, Borivali West, reigniting concerns among residents about the increasing number of stray dog attacks in the area.

According to multiple media reports and now viral CCTV footage of the incident, the woman was walking along a street in the colony when a stray dog suddenly charged at her and bit her on the leg. She screamed in pain, to which nearby locals to rush to her aid. The injured woman was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. Authorities confirmed that her condition is stable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CCTV in the colony captured whole incident

CCTV cameras installed in the colony captured the entire incident, showing the dog attacking the woman from behind. The footage has since been circulated widely on social media, sparking debates over the rising risk posed by stray animals in densely populated areas. Residents have voiced their fears and called for stronger measures from municipal authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.

Read Also Mumbai Metro 3 Blends Heritage And Modernity Along D N Road, Flora Fountain

Dog Menace in Mumbai

Mumbai continues to face a serious stray dog problem, with more than 10,000 complaints filed between January and August 2025. The issue is fueled by the city’s high population density, open garbage dumps, and people feeding street dogs. The situation has worsened due to a drop in sterilization and vaccination efforts, resulting in more dog bite incidents and growing safety concerns, particularly for children and elderly residents.

According to latest media reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) currently allows citizens to report stray dog-related issues through an online platform.