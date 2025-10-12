Mumbai News: Woman Held For Smuggling ₹1 Crore Drugs Sourced From Bangkok | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested a 43-year-old woman for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 1 crore, sourced from Bangkok.

According to the agency sources, on Saturday evening, Customs officers intercepted one passenger Shahinbanu Fakir, a resident of Ahmedabad on the basis of specific intelligence that she might be carrying some contraband items, after she arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok.

Examination of her trolley bag resulted in recovery of two plastic packets. On cutting the said packets they were found stuffed with fruiting and flowering top of the plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis) having a strong pungent smell. The said substance weighed 974 grams, having an illicit market value of around Rs 1 crore.

In her statement, she told Customs officers that she was aware that smuggling of fruiting and flowering top of the plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis) and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, she was getting some inducement in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation in this case is at the preliminary stage and the nexus revealed by the accused person is being verified and corroborated. Probe is on to break the bigger nexus involved in the smuggling activities," said a Customs officer.

Advocates Arun Gupta, Birendra Yadav and Priti Singh argued for the accused passenger in the court following which she was granted bail by the court.