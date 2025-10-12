Navi Mumbai News: Young Cricketer Succumbs To Injuries Days After Violent Assault In Turbhe

Young Cricketer Succumbs To Injuries Days After Violent Assault In Turbhe |

Kishor Varak (29), a promising cricketer from Turbhe, succumbed to injuries sustained in a violent attack over an old dispute. He had been undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital, Vashi, for the past five days but died on Sunday afternoon. Following his death, the APMC police have registered a case of murder against six accused who were earlier arrested for attempt to murder.

The assault occurred around midnight on October 8 in Turbhe Sector-21. Main accused Vikram alias Vicky Shatrughna Patil had allegedly called Ashutosh Dhurve to his house under the pretext of resolving a past dispute. Dhurve, accompanied by friends Kishor Varak and Vicky Kamble, went to Patil’s residence, where Patil, his wife Charushila, and their associates Sanket Lad, Omkar Waghmare, Vedant alias Vishvesh Gharat, Zakil Shaikh, and Maulali alias Maula Bhandar allegedly attacked the trio with cricket bats, fiber rods, and stones, said police.

Varak suffered grievous head injuries, while Dhurve sustained a hand fracture and Kamble suffered rib injuries. Varak was under intensive care at MGM Hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed on Sunday, police confirmed. His friends and well-wishers had earlier appealed for financial help on social media to support his treatment, and several citizens had come forward to contribute.

A police officer from APMC police station said, “We have now registered a case of murder against all six accused following Varak’s death. Further investigation is in progress. All accused are in our custody.”

Originally from Ambed village in Sangameshwar taluka, Varak lived in Turbhe Sector-21 with his parents, brother, and sister-in-law. Known for his cricketing skills, he often represented local teams in community tournaments.

Following his death, there was heavy police bandobast deployed in Turbhe.

