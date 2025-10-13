 Mumbai News: Parsis Protest Sale Of Sanjan Sanatorium; WZO To Meet Community Representatives
The sanatorium, located near the Sanjan Memorial Column, marks the arrival of India’s Parsi ancestors who fled Persia about 1,400 years ago.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 04:13 AM IST
Parsis protest sale of Sanjan sanatorium near Zoroastrian heritage monument | File Photo

After widespread concern among the Parsi-Zoroastrian community, the World Zoroastrian Organisation (WZO) Trust Funds, which manages the Bai Maneckbai P B Jeejeebhoy Sanatorium in Sanjan, Gujarat, has agreed to meet community members this week at a prominent law firm office in Mumbai to discuss the planned sale.

Historic and Cultural Significance

The sanatorium, located near the Sanjan Memorial Column, marks the arrival of India’s Parsi ancestors who fled Persia about 1,400 years ago. Community members stress that Sanjan is one of four significant religious sites and historically housed the sacred Iranshah fire for hundreds of years before its relocation to Udwada.

Financial Background

WZO chairman Dinshaw Tamboly said the sanatorium’s occupancy over the past five years has been just 11%, generating an annual income of Rs 3 lakh against expenses of Rs 12 lakh. Last month, the trust issued a notice inviting buyers to submit a draft of Rs 50 lakh for the 10,482 sq m property, including the sanatorium.

Diwali Long Weekend: Escape Away From Mumbai's Chaos To These 5 Serene Places Amidst Nature;...
Community Suggestions

Around a thousand people opposing the sale formed the informal group ‘Save Sanjan Sanatorium’, proposing options such as purchase by community trusts in Mumbai or Surat, creating a corpus fund, or advertising the facility to attract guests, highlighting opportunities in the era of Airbnb.

Next Steps

Tamboly confirmed that five representatives from the community will meet WZO officials to discuss the issue, though the group’s single agenda remains stopping the sale.

