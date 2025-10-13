Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Motor Parts Shops In Kurla, 10 Fire Brigades Rush To Spot; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a row of motor parts shops in Kurla West in the early hours of Monday, October 13, triggering panic in the area. The incident occurred around 2:30 am along CST Road in Kapadia Nagar, near the local gurdwara.

Visuals of the fire incident have surfaced on the internet, showing shops gutted in a massive blaze in the wee hours. Other visuals show the devastation after the fire was doused off. According to civic officials, the fire was confined to shops dealing in automobile spare parts, tyres, electrical wiring and scrap materials.

Fire Doused Off After 4 Hours

Soon after receiving the alert, more than ten fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. Firefighters battled the intense blaze for nearly four hours before bringing it under control, as reported by ANI. Cooling operations continued into the morning to prevent any secondary flare-ups. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly stated that while the fire caused extensive damage to the motor parts stores, nearby structures were saved due to the prompt response from fire officials. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and experts are likely to be called in to assess the source.

आगीमुळे कुर्ला दक्षिणेकडील SCLR पूल तात्पुरता वाहतुकीस बंद करण्यात आला आहे .

Temporary Closed At SCLR Bridge Kurla South Bound Due To Fire

Traffic Movement Affected Due To Fire

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police temporarily closed the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge in the southbound direction to allow unhindered firefighting operations. An advisory was issued urging motorists to avoid the route until the situation was brought under control. Traffic was later restored after the area was declared safe.

Fire Reported Recently At Worli High-Rise

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a residential building named Goolrukh on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg at Worli seaface on Sunday night. The blaze, reported around 8 pm, was confined to the sixth floor of the 10-storey building.

Fire fighters at Goolrukh building following fire incident |

Three fire engines, a tender, three jumbo tankers, and an ambulance were deployed to the site. All residents were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished by 10 pm.

Sena UBT leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the site after fire incident |

“It was a minor incident inside an apartment, and all residents were rescued immediately,” said Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar. Sena UBT leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the site and interacted with residents following the incident.

