 Mumbai University Confirms Winter Exams 2025 To Begin On October 14; Warns Students Against Fake Postponement Circular
Mumbai University has confirmed that the Winter 2025 exams will be held from October 14 as per the original timetable. Students are advised to follow only official sources and avoid misinformation circulating online.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai University reaffirms that Winter 2025 exams will begin on October 14 as scheduled; warns students against fake postponement notices. | File Image

Mumbai University (MU) has confirmed that the Winter 2025 examinations will commence as scheduled from October 14, dismissing rumours of a postponement circulating on social media.

The clarification came after a fake circular, bearing the university’s name and logo, went viral online, falsely claiming that the exams had been delayed due to “technical difficulties.”

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the university termed the viral document as “fabricated and misleading,” urging students to rely only on its official website (mu.ac.in) and verified social media handles for updates.

“The University of Mumbai confirms that this notice is FAKE. No such circular has been issued. All official updates are available only on the University’s website http://mu.ac.in and its official social media channels. Spreading misinformation is a punishable offence. Don’t fall for fake information. Stay alert. Follow only official sources of the University of Mumbai,” the university stated.

The Winter 2025 examination will take place for Third-Year Semester 5 subjects, such as BCom, BMS, BCom (Accounting & Finance), BCom (Banking & Insurance), BCom (Financial Markets), BCom (Investment Management), BCom (Transport Management - FMG), and BCom-BMMS EME (Environmental Management and Economics), etc.

The Mumbai University Winter 2025 examinations will be held during the morning session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates have been advised to arrive at least 20 minutes prior to the start of the examination so that there would be no inconvenience. According to the guidelines, mobile phones, smartwatches, and all other electronic devices are strictly not allowed within the exam hall. The university further stated that if any change is needed in the timetable, it will be intimated only on the official website.

University officials have asked the students to remain cautious and check all information through proper sources to avoid being misled by false communications.

