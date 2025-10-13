Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Begins; Students From Classes 6 To 12 Showcase Innovation

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Begins |

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: India's largest school innovation event, the 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025', commenced today in schools across the country as a big step towards inculcating creativity and innovation among students of Classes 6 to 12. The day-long hackathon will be held between 10 AM and 12 PM during which students will be asked to create ideas and prototypes aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

Organised by the Ministry of Education with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog, the Buildathon seeks to enhance India's school-level innovation ecosystem. The event is live-streamed on vbb.mic.gov.in and schoolinnovationmarathon.org/registration, with participants from across each state and district.

The contest has a ₹1 crore cash prize, to be shared among 10 national, 100 state, and 1,000 district-level winners. The students are showcasing their innovations in front of a live audience from their school campuses, which will be judged by a panel of experts.

Each team should consist of 3 to 5 students from the same school, accompanied by a teacher mentor. There is no limit on the number of teams a school can register. Participating teams must choose a theme, identify a problem, and develop a solution. They are required to create a 2–5 minute video demonstrating their innovation, explaining its functionality, and highlighting its potential impact.

As stated by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), the program is aimed at encouraging problem-solving and hands-on innovation, making students creative thinkers and future leaders for a self-reliant India.

Event Timeline:

September 23 – October 11: Registration of teams

October 11 – October 12: Mentoring and idea camps

October 13: Live Buildathon in schools

October 13 – October 31: Project submission window

November 1 – December 31: Expert evaluation

January 2026: Announcing and honouring the winners