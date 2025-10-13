TIFR Mumbai Recruitment 2025: Walk-In Selection For Trade Apprentices On October 15; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

TIFR Mumbai Recruitment 2025 | tifr.res.in

TIFR Mumbai Recruitment 2025: The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, will conduct a walk-in selection for Trade Apprentices on October 15, 2025, at 9:30 AM. Eligible candidates were required to register on the apprenticeshipindia.org portal and reach the location with a duly filled application form, along with original documents and photocopies of certificates for verification.

The walk-in selection will take place at TIFR, 1 Homi Bhabha Road, Navy Nagar, Colaba, Mumbai – 400005. The recruitment drive aimed to engage Tradesman Trainees under the Apprentices Act, 1961.

TIFR Mumbai Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 5 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is:

Machinist: 1

Electrician: 4

Note: Selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹18,500 per month.

TIFR Mumbai Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: Candidates must possess an ITI qualification, i.e., a National Trade Certificate (NTC) with an aggregate of 60% marks, awarded by the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in the trade of Machinist or Electrical.

2. Age limit: The age of applicants should be below 28 years as of July 1, 2025, and the prescribed age limit must not be exceeded for the mentioned posts.

Read the official notification here for more details

TIFR Mumbai Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Eligible candidates must bring the following documents (Original and Photocopies) at the time of appearing for the walk-in selection:

1. Printout of Online Application Form with a recent passport-size photograph

2. Copy of Apprentice Portal Registration Confirmation email.

3. Identity Proof (Aadhar Card / Election Card / PAN Card / Passport / Driving License)

4. Date of Birth Certificate

5. All Educational Certificates

6. ITI Mark Sheet and National Trade Certificate

7. Conduct certificates from two respectable persons

TIFR Mumbai Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in the written test and their aggregate ITI marks from all semesters. The final merit list will be prepared by giving 60% weightage to aggregate ITI marks and 40% weightage to the written test score. Candidates will be evaluated on parameters such as technical knowledge in the relevant discipline, general aptitude (including quantitative aptitude), reasoning abilities, ITI syllabus, and mathematical syllabus.