 UGC NET December 2025: Exam Dates Announced; Details Here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 exam dates. The registration period for the UGC NET December 2025 test will commence on October 7, 2025 and run till November 7, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
UGC NET December 2025: Exam Dates Announced | Canva

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 exam dates, which run from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The exam will be administered in a computer-based test (CBT) format throughout India.

UGC NET December 2025: Exam details

The exam will be administered in several shifts, depending on the subject and location of the test centre. Applicants will be informed of their exam centres via the City Intimation Slip, which will be distributed approximately 10 days before the exam. This approach ensures that candidates are notified in advance of their exam location and shift, enabling them to plan their trip and preparation accordingly.

Read the official notice here

Why is this exam being conducted?

This exam establishes qualification for Assistant Professor jobs, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions at Indian universities and colleges.

article-image

UGC NET December 2025: Registration dates

The registration period for the UGC NET December 2025 test will commence on October 7, 2025 and run till November 7, 2025. After the registration process ends, a correction window will be accessible from November 10 to November 12, 2025, allowing aspirants to make any necessary adjustments or edits to their completed application forms.

UGC NET December 2025: Documents required

The documents required for this application form are:

1. Aadhaar card, passport, or voter ID for identity verification

2. Master’s degree certificate or mark sheets

3. Category certificates

4. PwD certificate (for candidates with benchmark disabilities)

5. Recent passport-size photograph

6. Scanned Signature

7. Email ID and active mobile number

8. Payment details

UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

The application fee for the exam varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay ₹1150, while SC, ST, and PwD applicants need to pay ₹600. For candidates identifying as the third gender, the fee is ₹325. The payment can be made conveniently through online modes such as credit or debit cards, net banking, or UPI.

