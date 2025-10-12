 IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Here's How To Apply
IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Here's How To Apply

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has started accepting applications for executive positions. The recruitment effort intends to fill 348 openings. Aspirants must be between the ages of 20 and 30 as of August 1, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 | ippbonline.com

Those who qualify may apply for the positions through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com until October 29, 2025. Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 750. The recruitment effort intends to fill 348 openings.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The Bank will pay a lump-sum amount of ₹30,000 per month, inclusive of statutory deductions and contributions, to the GDSs engaged with IPPB as Executives. Tax deductions will be made in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, as amended from time to time. An annual increment in the lump-sum pay, along with performance-based incentives for business acquisition and sales activities, will be granted as decided by the Competent Authority. It is further clarified that no additional pay, allowances, or bonuses shall be provided apart from those specified above.

Read the official notification here

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com

Step 2: Go to Careers — Current Openings, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the registration link under “Engagement of Gramin Dak Sevak from Department of Posts to IPPB as Executive.”

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register themselves and then start the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link apply

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must be between the ages of 20 and 30 as of August 1, 2025. Aspirants must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline (Regular/Distance Learning) from a University/Institute/Board recognised by the Government of India.

