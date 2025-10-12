UPSC CDS 1 Final Results 2025 Announced; Check Top Three Rank Holders' Names Here

UPSC CDS 1 Final Results 2025 | upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 1 Final Results 2025: The Combined Defence Examination (I) 2025 final results have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. Aspirants who took the written examinations and SSB interviews can access the merit list on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

According to the result release, 365 students were selected from the final merit list for admission to the 160th (DE) Course of the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun; the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala; and the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad (Pre-Flying).

UPSC CDS 1 Final Results 2025: List of the top three rank holders

Indian Military Academy

Rank 1: Chirag Gaur

Rank 2: Arya Umesh Dharmati

Rank 3: Satya Prakash Tiwari

Indian Naval Academy

Rank 1: Arya Umesh Dharmati

Rank 2: Rehan Singh Dhaka

Rank 3: S Lalith Adithyan

Air Force Academy

Rank 1: Rehan Singh Dhaka

Rank 2: Akshat

Rank 3: Atul Goyat

Note: The scores of the medical examination were not taken into account while producing the merit lists.

"Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice," the official notice reads.

UPSC CDS 1 2025: Vacancy details

1. Indian Military Academy (IMA): 100 vacancies, including 13 reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders.

2. Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala: 32 vacancies in Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro, including 6 reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing) holders.

3. Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad: 32 vacancies, including 3 reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Special Entry.