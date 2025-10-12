Odisha Women’s Commission Chairperson To Visit Durgapur To Probe Gangrape Of Medical Student - VIDEO

To Probe Gangrape Of Medical Student |

Bhubaneswar: Shovana Mohanty, Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Women, said that she, along with a team, will visit West Bengal to probe the alleged gangrape of a medical student hailing from Odisha in West Bengal's Durgapur.

Mohanty told ANI that the team will conduct a counselling session with the medical student and check if she is receiving proper treatment in Durgapur.

Condemning the incident, Shovana Mohanty said, "As the Chairperson of Odisha Women Commission, I wrote a letter to the DG and IG, addressing the crimes against women. My team and I will be going to West Bengal to look into the matter. I am from Balasore, and the gangrape incident that has happened with this MBBS student from Balasore is very unfortunate." "I have been in constant touch with her (the medical student) parents. We will conduct a counselling session and check if she is receiving proper treatment or not." As West Bengal Police arrested three accused in connection with the alleged gangrape, Mohanty demanded that the other accused be arrested and punished.

"Three accused were arrested, others should also be arrested and punished," she told ANI.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

According to the medical student's father, she stepped out with a classmate to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate, he said, "abandoned her and fled." "At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her... This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient... Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response..." the student's father told reporter.

