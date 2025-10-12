AISSEE 2026: Registration Process Underway; Check Exam Pattern Here

AISSEE Registration 2026 | exams.nta.nic.in

AISSEE Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is already taking applications for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2026) for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Sainik Schools/New Sainik Schools throughout the country. Qualified students can apply for the 2026-27 academic year using the official website, exams.nta.nic.in.

AISSEE 2026: Important dates

As per the official notification, the following are some of the key dates for AISSSEE 2026:

1. Application process start date: October 10, 2025

2. Last date to submit form: October 30, 2025, up to 5 PM

3. Last date to pay: October 31, 2025, up to 11:50 PM

4. Correction window dates: November 2 to 4, 2025

5. Examination date: January 2026

Note: The National Testing Agency will publish the date for downloading hall tickets in due course. Furthermore, the exam results will be provided four to six weeks after the exam.

AISSEE Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for this exam, students should follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sainik School at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

Step 2: Click on the "Registration For AISSEE-2026 Examination" option available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the new registration or login.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment and then submit.

AISSEE Registration 2026: Application fees

The exam cost is ₹850 for General/OBC (NCL), Defence/Ex-servicemen, and ₹700 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). The exam can be paid for online using a payment channel utilising debit/credit cards, internet banking, or UPI.

AISSEE 2026: Exam pattern

The examination for both classes will be pen and paper (OMR sheet-based), with multiple-choice questions. For Class 9 admissions, the exam will last 180 minutes in English, while for Class 6 admissions, the exam will last 150 minutes and will be in 13 languages.